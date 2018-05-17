KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say drivers should steer clear of Interstate 75 near Kennesaw, where live cattle have been spilled onto the roadway.

News outlets report a tractor-trailer carrying cows overturned early Thursday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes on Interstate 75 at Wade Green Road in Kennesaw are blocked.

Crews are diverting traffic off at Highway 92, and commuters can use Cobb Parkway as an alternate.

No injuries to bovine or human alike have been reported at this time.