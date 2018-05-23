NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says an apparent road rage case led a man to run over a motorcyclist, sending him to the hospital and destroying the bike.

Authorities say the altercation began early Wednesday amid a verbal argument over erratic driving between the motorcyclist and SUV driver Oscar Bejar. The NYPD says the road rage incident apparently took place over 40 city blocks.

Bejar tells WNBC-TV that he was afraid the motorcyclist would damage his car, so he ran over the motorcycle with his car. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with minor knee injuries.

Bejar is charged with serious injury with a weapon and menacing, among other charges.

___

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com