BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s transportation department is trying traffic lights that respond to traffic demand along a southwest corridor where Sasol is building its $11 billion petrochemical complex.

The $1.2 million system in Westlake in Calcasieu Parish is aimed at helping to manage traffic from the construction site and other industrial sites in the area.

A news release says a half-dozen lights adjust timing based on traffic demand, using updated data and algorithms to determine the amount of green time needed at each intersection.

State Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson says the upgraded system will improve safety and shorten travel times for drivers. His department says it’s the first time such technology is being used in Louisiana.

The South African company paid for its design, equipment and construction.