LAS VEGAS (AP) — There were slightly more travelers coming through McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in last month compared to the same time in 2017.
Monthly data released Friday by the Clark County Department of Aviation show almost 4.3 million people flew into and out of the airport in March.
That’s about 92,000 more people and the equivalent of a 2.2 percent increase.
About 91 percent of passengers last month were on domestic flights. About 7 percent of passengers were traveling on international flights.
The county reports about 10.6 million travelers have passed through the airport so far this year.