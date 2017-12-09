CARTHAGE, Ill. (AP) — Tradition is one of the most important ingredients in Amy Graham’s Christmas baking.

The Carthage woman enjoys passing down the recipes she learned to love as a child — like rosette cookies always made by her mother — to her nine great-nieces and nephews.

“It’s like a little pancake batter cooked on a hot iron that is heated up in oil,” she said. “The batter is not sweet at all, then you dust them with powdered sugar. That gives them a distinct flavor and a little more sweetness.”

With the oldest great-niece a freshman in high school, Graham said it is time to share how to make the light, delicate cookies fried one at a time for less than a minute.

“The trick is to make sure the iron’s hot before you dip it into the thin batter. Otherwise it won’t stick,” she said. “Dip it to a quarter-inch shy of the top of the iron. You can’t dip the whole iron in; otherwise it won’t come off.”

Graham usually bakes with her two great-nieces and a great-nephew who live in Carthage, but the holidays often bring in family members from Colorado, Mississippi and even London to create even more fun in the kitchen.

“Having your kitchen full of family and sharing makes you a better cook,” Graham said. “If I have three, four or five all helping me at once, we divide up the tasks so everybody gets a turn and everybody contributes to whatever we’re making from the littlest one up to the oldest one.”

It is hands-on for all ages — and hands in the dough.

“You start with a spoon, of course, but as you add flour, it gets more and more difficult to stir. The best part is getting your hands in the dough and mushing it together,” Graham said.

Other favorites in the kitchen are Nana’s sugar cookies, another traditional cookie for any holiday.

“They have sour cream incorporated into the dough and come out soft and puffed up,” Graham said.

Delicate fluffy pancakes are a favorite for holiday mornings, and lasagna made with hot sausage can feed a hungry crowd.

Graham learned to cook and bake from her mother and her grandmothers, enjoying it so much that she had her own summer business during high school selling cookies, cakes and pies.

Previous generations baked weeks ahead of time to be prepared for the holidays.

“I’m usually not that organized. I might be baking Christmas morning with some things,” Graham said.

She will not change ingredients found in favorite vintage recipes, but she sometimes uses modern shortcuts in preparation.

“For the most part, baking tends to be a traditional follow the recipe. Don’t try to change it,” she said. “Keep it true to its form because that’s what makes those memories so fond. You remember how wonderful the taste was, so why mess with a good thing?”

