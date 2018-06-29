A trifecta of troubles — higher oil prices, U.S. steel tariffs and a crisis of confidence in the government — has turned Italy into a leading export of an unwanted commodity: worry.

GIOIA TAURO, Italy — From its headquarters in Calabria, the poorest, least-developed region in Italy, Gruppo Ventura looked out on the world and spotted a potentially lucrative growth opportunity — Iran.

The family-owned company installs railroad tracks. The Italian economy was sluggish, while Iran was poised to develop rapidly, having promised to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons in exchange for relief from crippling international sanctions.

The deal that Gruppo Ventura struck last year with an Iranian partner was modest, but the possibilities seemed big. Then, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, dealing a blow to companies across Europe. A few weeks later, Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, provoking outrage among European allies, while threatening to make steel more expensive.

Along the way, the Italian political system served up the sort of agita-inducing drama for which it is rightfully famous, sowing worries that all of Europe could be vulnerable to a fresh crisis.

So much for Europe’s improved fortunes. So much for Gruppo Ventura’s international expansion.

“We were expecting to expand in Iran, build rails,” said Gruppo Ventura’s chief financial officer, Alessandro Ventura. “We are not expecting to do these things anymore.”

Across Europe — and especially within Italy — recent times have produced a series of bewildering, potentially expensive events that have conspired to replace a spirit of optimism with deepening concern.

Only a few months ago, Europe was the leading example of the vigor the global economy was gaining after the trauma of a world downturn. Even Italy, Europe’s traditional problem child, was growing.

But Trump’s decision to walk away from the Iran nuclear deal threatens to cost European companies billions of dollars in lost sales, with German, Italian and French players especially exposed. The reimposition of sanctions on Iran stands to limit the flow of its oil to world markets. This prospect has lifted fuel prices, applying pressure to European economies.

This month, Trump refused to spare Europe from his tariffs on steel and aluminum, then used an annual meeting of major democracies to double-down on his clash with allies, enhancing fears of trade conflict.

Gruppo Ventura presents itself as relatively insulated against such shocks, given that the Italian government pays it to service rail tracks — the sort of activity that must continue. Still, company executives are concerned that the cost of rail tracks will climb along with the price of steel.

All of this has been playing out against the latest outbreak of Italian political drama, which has placed power in the hands of two populist parties, the Five Star Movement and the League. They have promised to deliver tax cuts and a basic income program — unconditional cash grants for all — without elaborating on how they plan to pay for them, creating fresh worries about Italy’s alarming public debt. Their hostility toward the euro, the currency shared by 19 European nations, has reinvigorated concerns about its endurance.

This trifecta of troubles — higher oil prices, U.S. steel tariffs and a crisis of confidence in the government — has turned Italy into a leading export of an unwanted commodity: worry.

On the afternoon when word broke that Trump would not exempt Europe from his metals tariffs, Claudio Capponi was struggling to calculate the impact.

He is the commercial director of IRON, a publicly traded company that makes industrial parts. Its factory sits in Assisi, in the central Italian province of Umbria.

Given that IRON is a buyer of steel, the company might benefit from the U.S. tariffs. Steel now shipped to the United States from mills within Europe might stay here to avoid the tariffs, raising the supply and lowering prices locally even as they increase in much of the world. Chinese producers that export to U.S. shores could divert their product to Europe, amplifying this trend.

But Capponi was banking on none of this. Even if he pays less for steel, his customers are likely to squeeze him for lower prices. More broadly, the U.S. tariffs reverberated as a blow against world trade.

“We depend on access to a global market,” Capponi said. “It’s the uncertainty that is driving us mad. We’re worried about the precedent of these tariffs. We are worried the forces of protectionism are being set loose. ”