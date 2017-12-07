CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer died in southwestern Idaho when he failed to yield at a train crossing and was struck by a locomotive.
Idaho State Police Trooper Donnie Heida tells KTVB that the collision happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday in Caldwell.
Heida says the crossing has a stop sign but no crossing arm.
Heida says the Union Pacific Railroad train couldn’t stop in time.
The truck driver’s name hasn’t been released.
Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/