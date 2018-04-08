CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer has died after the rig crashed through a guardrail and plunged from an overpass in Virginia.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 288 near Chesterfield about 11:30 a.m. Sunday when it swerved to the left to avoid a slow-moving vehicle in the right lane. The driver lost control and the tractor-trailer went through the guardrail, struck a wall and landed below the overpass on Route 10.

The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he died from his injuries. His name was being withheld pending notification of family members.