WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned and caught fire on a Delaware highway has been charged with his fourth DUI offense.

Delaware State Police say 55-year-old Jeffery B. Mosier of Pageland, South Carolina, was taken into custody on $6,300 cash bond after the crash, which happened about 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the tractor-trailer struck a construction impact attenuator at the junction where Interstate 95 splits with I-295 in Wilmington, then overturned and caught fire. Authorities say the blaze caused a large brush fire and extensive damage to the roadway.

Investigators say Mosier, who refused a breath or blood test, has three previous convictions for driving under the influence, in 2010, 2011, and 2014.