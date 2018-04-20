CLARKSTON, Mich. (AP) — A tractor-trailer driver has been trapped in his rig after the truck smashed through the wall of a dental office in Clarkston, northwest of Detroit.

Oakland County sheriff’s Sgt. Dale Brown tells The Detroit News that firefighters were attempting to remove the driver Friday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if the driver was injured in the crash.

The double-trailer truck appears to have barely missed another building before striking the side of the dental office. The truck’s cab and front of its lead trailer were embedded in the dental office wall.

At least two vehicles were struck near the building.

The sheriff’s office says the road outside the crash site is expected to be closed for several hours.