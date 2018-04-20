CLARKSTON, Mich. (AP) — A tractor-trailer driver has been trapped in his rig after the truck smashed through the wall of a dental office in Clarkston, northwest of Detroit.
Oakland County sheriff’s Sgt. Dale Brown tells The Detroit News that firefighters were attempting to remove the driver Friday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if the driver was injured in the crash.
The double-trailer truck appears to have barely missed another building before striking the side of the dental office. The truck’s cab and front of its lead trailer were embedded in the dental office wall.
At least two vehicles were struck near the building.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
The sheriff’s office says the road outside the crash site is expected to be closed for several hours.