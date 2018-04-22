LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a tractor safety course will be taught at a dozen locations across Nebraska in May and June.

There will be extensive training on tractor and all-terrain vehicle safety, with a variety of hands-on activities.

Teens 14 or 15 years of age are encouraged to register for the two-day Nebraska Extension Tractor Safety & Hazardous Occupations Course. Younger youths are not eligible. The $60 fee includes lunch.

Locations are Ainsworth (June 5-6), Auburn (May 31-June 1), Geneva (May 22-23), Gering (June 14-15), Gordon (June 20-21), Hastings (May 24-25), Kearney (May 29-30), McCook (June 21-22), North Platte (June 12-13), O’Neill (June 7-8), Wayne (June 19-20) and Weeping Water (June 29-30).

More information is available at Extension offices near the locations.