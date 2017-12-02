ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Toys for Tots train is making its annual holiday run in New York this weekend.

Officials with the Capital Region Toys for Tots say the toy-delivering train will leave Binghamton on Saturday and make several stops as it heads to Albany. The train will make stops Sunday between Albany and Rouses Point near the Canadian border.

Organizers are inviting families in need and onlookers to meet the train at stops along the route.

The train schedule is posted on the Capital Region Toys for Tots Facebook page.