BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — The soccer stadium that’s home to the Chicago Fire will soon be known as SeatGeek Stadium.

SeatGeek and the village of Bridgeview say they’ve reached a deal for naming rights to the venue currently known as Toyota Park. The renaming will take effect after the Chicago Fire’s last home match this year.

The village and SeatGeek plan to bring concerts, music festivals and other live programming to the venue in addition to soccer.

Mayor Steven Landek says “We’re excited about SeatGeek making a meaningful and long-term investment in the stadium and our community.”

SeatGeek, a ticket search engine, already is an official partner of Major League Soccer. The company also has partnerships with clubs in Los Angeles, Minnesota, Portland, Seattle and Kansas City.