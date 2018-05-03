ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — The head of Toyota Motor Corp.’s Mississippi operations will address graduates at Mississippi Valley State University.
The school says Sean Suggs, who is responsible for all manufacturing and administrative functions at the Toyota plant in Blue Springs, will speak to 400 graduates Saturday morning at Rice-Totten Stadium on the Itta Bena (it-UH’ BEE’-nuh) campus.
Suggs was named to his current position this January and has been working for Toyota since 2014. After an earlier stint working for the Japanese automaker, he worked for Nissan Motor Co. operations in Tennessee and Mississippi for five years.
Suggs also serves on the state Board of Education overseeing K-12 public schools and is a member of the executive committee of the Mississippi Economic Council, the state’s chamber of commerce.
