HARTFORD, Conn. — If you’ve ever wanted to hug Dr. Anthony Fauci, you’ll soon have your chance. Thanks to a Connecticut toy company, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will soon have his very own plush likeness.

New England Toy, a Simsbury-based company that creates custom teddy bears and other plush toys, has announced it will launch a stuffed “Dr. Fauci” to honor the government’s top infectious disease expert. The toy stands 12 inches tall, with a removable red “superhero” cape bearing a face mask logo with an “F” initial.

Company founder Josh Livingston said he chose the cape because he sees Dr. Fauci, the face of the American fight against coronavirus, as a hero.

“I’m very inspired by him,” he said. “I just love his no-nonsense approach and how he speaks the truth, whether it’s something you want to hear or you don’t. You can listen to him and believe what he’s saying to be true … I really do admire the job that he’s doing.”

The toy, selling for $25, is available for preorder. The products will be made in China and are expected to ship this summer.

New England Toy will donate $5 from each toy sold to charitable organizations, including the Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection (4-CT) and a COVID-19 assistance fund set up by the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

“It’s a keepsake,” Livingston said. “Whether they want to remember this time in their lives or not, it’s something they may get a little bit of joy out of, a smile.”

©2020 The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.)

