CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A majority of drinking water wells at fire departments in New Hampshire have some level of toxic chemicals in the first batch of 10 tests by the state.

The chemicals — perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate — were used in industrial coatings, such as Teflon. They also were used in firefighting foam, leading to contaminated groundwater at scores of Air Force bases around the country.

More than 200 sites in the state have been found to have the chemicals above the state standard of 70 parts per trillion.

Data supplied to The Associated Press on Monday by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services indicates the chemicals were detected in the drinking water of six of 10 departments. Two wells exceeded state standards and one was twice the allowable standard.