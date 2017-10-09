OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A small Oklahoma town is irate that the state has decided to restore its Capitol with marble from a Chinese vendor over marble produced from the town’s own quarry.

Locals in Marble City, located near the Arkansas border, say the marble used for the project should come from Oklahoma, not another country.

Over the next four years, workers will replace parts of the Capitol’s lowest floor, eventually laying down about 25,000 square feet of marble.

One of the bids was linked to Polycor, a manufacturing company that produces marble from a quarry in Marble City.

The Oklahoman reports that construction officials said the bid using those materials came in over budget, and called the Chinese marble “superior” to the quality of the Polycor product in every measurement category.

