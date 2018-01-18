HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town is asking the governor to declare a state of emergency because the river that runs through the community has become jammed with massive chunks of ice.

Haddam First Selectwoman Lizz Milardo signed a proclamation Wednesday saying the ice jams flowing down the Connecticut River poses a “danger to life and property.”

She says the small town about half hour south of Hartford doesn’t have the resources to deal with the potential emergency alone. Some residents have already evacuated low lying areas as a precaution.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent cutters down the river to try and break up the ice Thursday.

The town of Kent along the New York border has also declared an emergency for flooding along the Housatonic River that’s prompted evacuations and road closures.