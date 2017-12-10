MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey town’s ban on landscapers and other businesses using gas-powered leaf blowers is heading to court.

NJ.com reports that the suit by the New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association and nine companies against Maplewood calls the ban costly and discriminatory.

The leaf blower ban was approved in April after residents complained that a less restrictive leaf blower rule wasn’t being enforced. It bars commercial landscapers from using gas-powered blowers during summer months.

But the landscapers say the ban doesn’t apply to residents, non-commercial associations and even the town itself, which they say owns and operates five gas-powered blowers.

And they say landscapers can be fined for violations, but residents and others face no penalties for violating other parts of the ordinance.

Mayor Victor DeLuca declined comment, citing the litigation.

