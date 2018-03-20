TOWNER, N.D. (AP) — A 77-year-old Towner man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking on the city’s Main Street.
The Highway Patrol says Thomas Miller was hit by a pickup truck driven by a distracted driver about 6:45 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say the 60-year-old Parshall man driving the truck reached to pick up an item that had fallen off the passenger seat, causing the truck to swerve and hit Miller.
Charges are pending against the driver.
