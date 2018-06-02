HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials in tornado-hit Hamden say the town is recovering, but they’ve had to open a new place for people to bring storm debris.
Mayor Curt Balzano Leng says the town established a second debris drop-off center at Hamden’s public works department. Leng says the original drop-off at Quinnipiac University had to be closed because it filled up.
Residents have been hauling away pieces of downed trees and other debris left in the path of a twister that struck on May 15.
The National Weather Service says the EF1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110 mph moved along a 9½-mile path between Beacon Falls and Hamden.
Hamden’s public works director, Craig Cesare, says crews have been working 12-hour days cleaning up the hardest-hit neighborhoods.