BARTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials in a Vermont town have voted to open all roads to all-terrain vehicles.

The Caledonian Record reports the Border Line Ridge Runners ATV club had petitioned the Barton Select Board for increased access during an April 17 meeting.

Select Board Chair Robert Croteau says the town has no problems with ATVs and there are fewer vehicles in the area than expected.

The ATV club assured the board that members will install signs, especially near a nursing home where residents often take walks on a nearby trail.