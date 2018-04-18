WISCASSET, Maine (AP) — A majority of residents have voted to end a Maine town’s lawsuit with the state over summer traffic congestion.

The Kennebec Journal reports Wiscasset sued the state Department of Transportation last November, alleging that Republican Gov. Paul LePage backed away from promises and over his assertion the state didn’t have to follow local ordinances.

The department said in a statement that it is “gratified” the residents have spoken in support of the state’s plan to ease traffic congestion.

Lawsuit proponent and town Selectman Ben Rines Jr. says he hopes the town can come together and move forward after the vote.

There are summertime traffic jams up to 3 miles on U.S. Route 1 in the community.

___

Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/