DERBY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town will restart payments to a financially struggling ambulance service after officials apologized for not explaining their budget woes sooner.

The Caledonian-Record reports that the IRS put a lien on Derby Line Ambulance over $150,000 in unpaid payroll taxes. It’s the latest financial issue for the ambulance service since a former office manager pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $300,000 from 2009 to 2012.

Derby selectmen voted unanimously Monday to restart payments to the service. The town pays $105,000 annually, nearly a quarter of the service’s budget.

Officials say a bookkeeping error led to the unpaid taxes. A new accountant is working with the IRS to resolve the issue.

