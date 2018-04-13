CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A central Arizona town is suing Pinal County over a petition filed in the county seeking the incorporation of a Phoenix suburb.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the Queen Creek Town Council voted Thursday to move forward with plans to sue the Pinal County Board of Supervisors and the Elections Department supervisor over San Tan Valley incorporation efforts.

The council expects to file the lawsuit in Pinal County Superior Court in the coming days.

Queen Creek officials argue that the steering committee pushing for the incorporation is illegally including rural areas and bypassing the proper use of the annexation process.

Queen Creek is also seeking to annex an area of San Tan Valley that’s included in its incorporation map.

Developer Shea Homes, who is in that area, said it would not support the incorporation.

___

Information from: Casa Grande Dispatch.