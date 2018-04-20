ATKINSON, Maine (AP) — A Maine town that has tried to stop existing three times because of high property taxes is now close to official dissolution.

Atkinson would be the largest town in Maine to dissolve if residents vote for dissolving into unorganized territory this November. The Bangor Daily News reports Republican Gov. Paul LePage signed a bill to authorize the upcoming vote on April 12.

Residents of the Piscataquis County town have tried unsuccessfully three times to dissolve Atkinson in the past, with the most recent attempt coming in 2004.

The bill LePage signed is the result of the most recent attempt that began in 2013.

Residents have consistently cited high property taxes as their primary reason for wanting to dissolve local government.

