CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) — Residents of the Vermont town of Charlotte cheered for the more than 100 tractors that made their way down the road in the annual East Charlotte Tractor Parade.

Despite the chance of rain, hundreds turned out for the Sunday event which is now in its 17th year. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2i0GTbV ) the parade began in 2001 with 20 tractors and has grown since then.

Organizer Carrie Spear says the event started when a tractor pulled into her store and she asked the driver if he wanted to have a parade.

The annual event now boasts not only the parade, but a bake-off, petting zoo, bounce house, music and vendors.

