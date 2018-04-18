HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) — Officials in a Vermont town are moving forward with the demolition of a rat-infested home that has been classified as a public health hazard.

WCAX-TV reports rats were found at the Hinesburg home last year. According to officials, the home doesn’t have electricity or running water. Assistant town administrator Joy Dubin Grossman says the homeowner, Sheridan Lane, hasn’t complied with a court ordered mandate to repair the house.

Town officials say the results of an asbestos inspection will determine how the home is demolished. Grossman says the property will be returned to its “normal state.”

Lane will be charged for the demolition. She’s currently living in the home’s garage. Officials say they are for replacement housing.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com