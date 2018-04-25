LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — Officials in an old mill town in Maine hope a new municipal position will help boost their local economy.

WABI-TV reports Lincoln officials have proposed an economic development director. Town Manager Rick Bronson says Lincoln is still recovering from the loss of its tissue and paper mills. Officials believe a full-time economic specialist could help with their efforts.

The development director would travel throughout the state, networking with developers and businesses.

Economic Development Assistant Ruth Birtz says affordable waterfront property, great schools and recreational properties all make the town attractive to businesses. Birtz says Lincoln is also 45 minutes away from Bangor.

The town council will vote on the position at their next meeting in May.

___

Information from: WABI-TV, http://www.wabi.tv