BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town is considering simplifying the process for some private nonprofit agencies to seek funding at the annual town meeting.
Bennington’s current rules require agencies seeking $7,500 or less to collect signatures and submit petitions every third year to remain on the ballot.
The Bennington Banner reports that select board members discussed a proposal this week that would allow agencies continually falling under that threshold to remain on the ballot without having to petition.
Agencies seeking more than $7,500 would still be required to petition annually.
At the town meeting in March, voters appropriated more than $300,000 to various agencies, including eight that requested less than $7,500.
