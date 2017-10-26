BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town is considering simplifying the process for some private nonprofit agencies to seek funding at the annual town meeting.

Bennington’s current rules require agencies seeking $7,500 or less to collect signatures and submit petitions every third year to remain on the ballot.

The Bennington Banner reports that select board members discussed a proposal this week that would allow agencies continually falling under that threshold to remain on the ballot without having to petition.

Agencies seeking more than $7,500 would still be required to petition annually.

At the town meeting in March, voters appropriated more than $300,000 to various agencies, including eight that requested less than $7,500.

Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com