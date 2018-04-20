PITTSFORD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town is honoring first responders who searched for an 89-year-old Massachusetts pilot who was killed in a plane crash last year.

The Rutland Herald reports the Pittsford Select Board handed out plaques Wednesday to the town police department, fire department and first responders for their work searching for Norman Baker.

Baker had been on his way to meet his children in Vermont November 22, 2017 when his plane vanished in a fog. The plane’s wreckage was found the following morning.

Baker’s son attended this week’s ceremony, and he says he couldn’t be more impressed and grateful for the dedication and skill of town officials and volunteers.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash.