GROTON, Vt. (AP) — An American flag that once flew over a Vermont town’s fire department is heading to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang (PYUHNG’-chahng), South Korea.
The Caledonian Record reports the Groton Fire Department participated in the Team USA Bobsled and Skeleton American Flag First Responders Relay this fall.
Their flag was one of four involved in the relay. Other states that flew the Groton flag include New York, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Matthew Troy created the flag relay, and he says it is similar to the relay of the Olympic torch. He says he was inspired by a flag etiquette presentation for Olympic athletes.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
Troy says the Groton flag will hang in the Olympic village, and it may accompany athletes if they make the podium.