GROTON, Vt. (AP) — An American flag that once flew over a Vermont town’s fire department is heading to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang (PYUHNG’-chahng), South Korea.

The Caledonian Record reports the Groton Fire Department participated in the Team USA Bobsled and Skeleton American Flag First Responders Relay this fall.

Their flag was one of four involved in the relay. Other states that flew the Groton flag include New York, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Matthew Troy created the flag relay, and he says it is similar to the relay of the Olympic torch. He says he was inspired by a flag etiquette presentation for Olympic athletes.

Troy says the Groton flag will hang in the Olympic village, and it may accompany athletes if they make the podium.