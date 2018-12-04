DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire officials are under fire for denying a 10-foot-tall (3-meter) menorah to be displayed next to a tree decorated annually at a local park.
The Durham Human Rights Commission is now deciding the next steps to take.
WMUR-TV reports the tree in Durham is decorated each year to celebrate the winter season.
Town Administrator Todd Selig said the local Chabad Jewish organization asked for the menorah to be put next to the tree, but town officials said no, citing vandalism concerns.
He said the area town officials were not “comfortable” leaving the menorah on display for the eight nights of Hanukkah.
Selig said the commission’s perspective was that it should really be all or none.
