GOSHEN, N.Y. (AP) — A Hudson Valley town planning board has approved the site plan for a proposed Legoland amusement park, completing a 17-month review of the project.
The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that the Goshen, New York, planning board voted 6-0 in favor of the $500 million project Thursday.
Opponents of the park have called for a referendum on the sale of several small parcels of land from the town to developers. Town officials are fighting the referendum effort and say even if voters block the sale, the park will still be built under a modified plan.
Park developers have previously said they are hoping to open in 2019.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- As Confederate statues fall, this Washington town is creating a monument to its black founder VIEW