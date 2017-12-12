BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town is asking the state to prioritize safety upgrades on a particular road after a woman was struck by a pickup truck and seriously injured.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the state Agency of Transportation previously recommended Putney Road in Brattleboro for upgrades between 2024 and 2026. On Monday, the town Select Board sent a letter to VTrans Secretary Joe Flynn asking for several changes as soon as possible.

Changes include installing a guardrail to protect pedestrians, building crosswalks and conducting a review of the current speed limits.

The letter says the Select Board and citizens are “desperately worried” that a pedestrian or bicyclist will be killed while using the part of Putney Road that’s under agency jurisdiction.

