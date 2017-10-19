VICTORY, Vt. (AP) — Voters in a small Vermont town have approved selling a historic one-room schoolhouse as part of the process of becoming part of a larger school district.

The Caledonian Record reports that voters in Victory approved the move Tuesday in a special vote.

The Victory school district and others are not allowed to own property as they move to become part of the new Northeast Kingdom Choice School District.

No buyer for the long-abandoned building has been identified.

Voters in neighboring Granby will be asked in March to approve selling their schoolhouse to the town to become a museum.