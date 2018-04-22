SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The company that wanted to build a 180-foot-tall cell phone tower in northwest Springfield is suing the city for denying the project.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that BRT Group filed a federal lawsuit against Springfield earlier this month. The company was hired by T-Mobile to build the tower.
BRT says in its lawsuit that city officials considered issues they shouldn’t have and failed to provide a written explanation for the denial.
When the city council discussed the proposal in January, council members who opposed it questioned the need for a new tower two blocks away from an existing one. But a Missouri law passed in 2014 limits what local officials can consider.
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com