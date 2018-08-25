SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s health minister says a tourist bus has flipped over on a highway near Sofia, the capital, killing at least 15 people and leaving 27 others injured.
Police said a bus carrying tourists on a weekend trip to a nearby resort overturned and then fell down a side road 20 meters (66 feet) below the highway. The accident happened at 5:10 p.m. Saturday about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Sofia.
Health Minister Kiril Ananiev gave the death toll. Ambulances rushed to the scene and took the injured to Sofia hospitals. Doctors said some of the injured were in critical condition.
There was no immediate information about the nationality of the passengers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
- Powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm VIEW
- Thousands of Amazon workers receive food stamps. Now Sen. Bernie Sanders wants Amazon and other companies to pay up.
- Oregon man gets jail time for harassing Yellowstone bison
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
The government quickly declared Monday a national day of mourning.