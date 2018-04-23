HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority says it wants visitors to know that Kauai is still open for business in wake of the recent flood damage the island sustained.

More than 28 inches (71 centimeters) of rain pummeled Kauai’s North Shore last week, resulting in flooding and landslides blocking Kuhio Highway.

The authority says the northernmost communities from Wainiha to Haena are temporarily closed to vehicles while repairs continue on the highway, but the Garden Isle remains open to visitors.

George Szigeti, president of the authority, said the tourism industry plays a vital role in the recovery process. He says visitors have been staying away from Hanalei, which is hurting businesses and putting jobs at risk.