SAN DIEGO (AP) — A wayward tortoise that cracked its shell after falling off a 10-foot wall in California is recovering after vets used screws, zip ties and denture material to repair it.
San Diego County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa says the male 90-pound African spurred tortoise probably was a pet that got loose from a yard.
He says it was found on Sunday after falling over the wall while escaping a dog.
DeSousa says the animal’s shell cracked into three pieces. Veterinarians repaired it Tuesday in a three-hour operation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
The $4,000 cost is covered by the county’s Spirit Fund. The tortoise will live with a rescue group.
DeSousa says it will take a year to heal but the 35- to 40-year-old tortoise could have many more decades of life.