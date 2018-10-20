COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian regional airline flight from Toronto to Boston has landed safely in Albany after reporting an air pressure problem in the cabin.
The Federal Aviation Administration says Sky Regional Flight 7672 touched down around 1:35 p.m. Saturday at Albany International Airport.
No injuries were reported.
Mississauga (mihs-ihs-AW-gah), Ontario-based Sky Regional hasn’t immediately responded to phone and email messages. It flies regional routes in Canada and the Northeastern U.S.
