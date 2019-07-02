A tornado took out several trees and power lines in the Alameda neighborhood of Northeast Portland around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

A storm assessment crew with the National Weather Service made the determination late Monday evening based on the type of wind damage left behind.

The National Weather Service relies on reports from callers, social media and trained volunteer weather spotters.

“We happened to have one weather spotter near that neighborhood, and they saw a funnel cloud,” said Miles Higa, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted earlier in the evening that it had also received reports of a funnel cloud in the area, but could not confirm the accounts. The agency reported no injuries.

Portland Fire & Rescue was responding to downed trees and power lines.

Twitter users in Northeast Portland documented the storm. One user reported “crazy swirly wind.”

