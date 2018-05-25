SPALDING, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Boone County in northeastern Nebraska after a tornado was confirmed on the ground near the town of Spalding.

The service says the tornado was spotted at about 5:40 p.m. Friday in a rural area about six miles east of Spalding.

The warning was set to end at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Residents in the area were warned to take cover, as the twister could damage homes, other buildings and vehicles. No reports of damage or injuries had been made by 6 p.m. The service said tree damage in the area was likely.