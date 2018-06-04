FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Weather authorities say the weekend’s storms generated a small tornado in western Pennsylvania — but it didn’t last long.
The National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh says a “brief, weak” tornado rated EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale occurred Sunday evening in the Washington County borough of Finleyville.
Weather service personnel were sent out Monday to do a damage assessment.
Forecaster John Barnley told the (Washington) Observer-Reporter that the tornado touched down at 8:11 p.m. with winds between 65 and 85 mph but lasted about two minutes and affected only a “very small area.”
Reports from the weather service indicated that the front portion of a garage was reported missing, a trailer was moved 50 feet and a nearby utility pole was split.