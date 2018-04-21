SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — South Hutchinson authorities are warning residents not to rely on the city’s outdoor sirens to alert them to violent weather.

The city’s police department said this week that the sirens cannot be activated remotely because of recent changes in the system.

The Wichita Eagle reports the sirens will be activated by hand by police, fire or city maintenance crews until the already-scheduled updates are completed.

Emergency management officials say tornado sirens are meant to warn only those people who are outside. South Hutchinson police urge residents to be sure their weather radios are working and to download weather alert apps on their mobile devices.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Ketcham says South Hutchinson’s forecast is for a quiet spring to continue, with no severe weather expected in the near future.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com