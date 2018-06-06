GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Officials say schools damaged by a tornado in North Carolina will not reopen for the next academic year.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras told families at meetings Wednesday that students will not return next academic year to three elementary schools damaged in the April tornado.

News outlets report school officials are working with the district’s insurance company to determine what it will pay for the damage. School officials didn’t say what work needs to be done to the buildings.

Contreras says a process that includes soliciting proposals from contractors would extend any project longer than the time remaining before school starts.

Staff and students from the three elementary schools have been relocated to three others. The district is unsure where those displaced will be for the 2019-20 school year.