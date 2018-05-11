BROADWATER, Neb. (AP) — Property owners have been clearing away debris and making repairs on buildings damaged by what’s been described as a tornado in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The twister was reported around 5:20 p.m. Thursday near Broadwater. The National Weather Service says people and emergency personnel have reported power lines and trees down and outbuildings and roofs damaged. No injuries have been reported.

Straight-line winds also are suspected of blowing over a semitrailer in Alden.

Another tornado was reported around 9 p.m. about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Wallace. And egg-size hail was reported near Ogallala and Lewellen.