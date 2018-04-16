TAVERNIER, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a tornado caused damage in the Florida Keys.

The Miami Herald reports that the National Weather Service determined the Sunday night storm that ran from Plantation Key to Tavernier had wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph (138 to 177 kph).

Senior Forecaster Chip Kasper says a large mahogany tree was completely uprooted, and another large tree was split near San Pedro Catholic Church.

Senior forecaster Alan Albanese says several residents of the Indian Waterways subdivision reported doors ripped off their hinges.

