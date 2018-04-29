TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Female inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility are training service dogs to assist individuals with disabilities in more than 30 states.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that KSDS Assistance Dogs has partnered with the women’s prison to offer the Pooches and Pals program since 2009.

The nonprofit’s executive director Glenda Keller says 11 dogs graduated from KSDS Assistance last week. She says the dogs were matched with people with disabilities in six states.

Inmates teach the dogs practical tasks, such as opening a door and pulling a wheelchair.

Stephani Simon became involved in Pooches and Pals four years ago. She says it’s a comforting way to give back.

Simon says she’s learned patience, communication and leadership through the program. She says it’s helped her rise above her past.

