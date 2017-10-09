Share story

By
The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Police say the shooting happened Monday in central Topeka.

KSNT reports police are looking for a red Fiat occupied by three black men in connection with the shooting.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Information from: KSNT-TV.

