TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Police say the shooting happened Monday in central Topeka.
KSNT reports police are looking for a red Fiat occupied by three black men in connection with the shooting.
The victim’s name has not been released.
___
Information from: KSNT-TV.